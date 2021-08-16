wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Shows Off New Hairdo On Social Media
August 16, 2021 | Posted by
Nikki Bella has tweaked her hairstyle a bit, and took to social media to show it off. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Saturday and showed off her new, shorter hairstyle that she said her fiance Artem Chigvintsev is apparently a fan off. You can see the post below.
Nikki teased a trip to Las Vegas for SummerSlam over the weekend as well, noting that she was “looking through [her] closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week.”
He loves it short 😍💋N pic.twitter.com/JrOxwpoktM
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 15, 2021
