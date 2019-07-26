wrestling / News

Various News: Nikki Bella Takes Her Boyfriend Wakeboarding, Diamond Dallas Page Surprises Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Now Looks At Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

July 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Bella

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video in which Nikki Bella takes her new boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev wakeboarding on Lake Tahoe. She made that relationship official last week.

– Diamond Dallas Page recently surprised comedian Gabriel Iglesias at an event.

– The latest video from WWE Now looks at the rivalry between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, which will continue with a match at this year’s Summerslam event.

