Nikki Bella Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey – ‘You’re the DNB’

– Nikki Bella had a response for Ronda Rousey following the latter’s interview with TMZ taking shots at the Bellas. Nikki posted to Instagram after Rousey said that the match was personal and that she was “embarrassed that they were able to fool me in the first place.”

Rousey also called the twins the “Do Nothing Bellas,” on Twitter, a reference to her “Do Nothing B***hes” line. That prompted the following response from Nikki, who pointed out her accolades and said Rousey was the ‘DNB’: