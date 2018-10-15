wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey – ‘You’re the DNB’
– Nikki Bella had a response for Ronda Rousey following the latter’s interview with TMZ taking shots at the Bellas. Nikki posted to Instagram after Rousey said that the match was personal and that she was “embarrassed that they were able to fool me in the first place.”
Rousey also called the twins the “Do Nothing Bellas,” on Twitter, a reference to her “Do Nothing B***hes” line. That prompted the following response from Nikki, who pointed out her accolades and said Rousey was the ‘DNB’:
In response to your post @rondarousey You may think I’m a “DNB” but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE. This “DNB” has been in the ring with Victoria, Natalya, Krissy Vaine, Shantelle Malawski, Taryn Terrell, Brooke Adams, Michelle McCool, Layla, Vickie Guerrero, Melina, Mickie James, Maria, Katie Lea, Jillian Hall, Maryse, Alicia Fox, Gail Kim, Candice Michelle, Beth Phoenix, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, Awesome Kong, Naomi, Cameron, Eva Marie, Jojo, Summer Rae, Kaitlyn, Tamina, AJ Lee, Paige, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Riott Squad and more. I defended a championship for 301 days. I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a “DNB” look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the “DNB” #bellalution #evolution video edit by @xoxocharlotteflairxoxo