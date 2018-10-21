Nikki Bella Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey’s Experience, Touts Her Own Record

– Nikki Bella had quite the response to Ronda Rousey after Rousey shared a “tale of the tape” graphic between the two. Rousey posted the image to her Twitter account to hype Evolution, which included both stars’ in-ring records. Bella seized on the opportunity to point out her experience in the ring and called out her own success, both inside the ring and out.

The two are set to face off for the Raw Women’s Championship at Evolution, which takes place next Sunday on WWE Network.

#RondaVsBella ONE WEEK AWAY from Backstabbing Bella, @BellaTwins getting a first class specially prepared really Rowdy custom ass whoopin’ personally delivered to her by yours truly 😉 #Evolution #Oct28 pic.twitter.com/hU6KgjrH6D — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 21, 2018

Wow 24 matches sick 👍🏼 337 matches, runs 2 companies, has two hit shows plus a successful YouTube channel, been making you more famous all week AND been training hard to kick your a** at Evolution… hhhhmmm sure you aren’t the #DNB ??????? N #Bellalution #Evolution https://t.co/2EyVT9idqy — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 21, 2018