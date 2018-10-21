Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Nikki Bella Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey’s Experience, Touts Her Own Record

October 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Bella Royal Rumble 2018

– Nikki Bella had quite the response to Ronda Rousey after Rousey shared a “tale of the tape” graphic between the two. Rousey posted the image to her Twitter account to hype Evolution, which included both stars’ in-ring records. Bella seized on the opportunity to point out her experience in the ring and called out her own success, both inside the ring and out.

The two are set to face off for the Raw Women’s Championship at Evolution, which takes place next Sunday on WWE Network.

