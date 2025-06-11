Nikki Bella Teases Appearance at WWE Raw in Green Bay

– In a post on her Instagram account earlier today, recently returned WWE Superstar Nikki Bella commented on her recent return on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, and she appeared to confirm an appearance for next week’s Monday Night Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bella was featured in a segment with Iyo Sky earlier this week.

Nikki Bella wrote, “This reality show diva is still on cloud nine 🤩 Annnnd still feeling that ObLIVion… Ooooh Bella Army I can’t wait for Green Bay this Monday!! So grateful for all of you!! It’s just the beginning! 💋💪🏼 #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #bellalution #nbp”

Next week’s Monday Night Raw is being held at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Monday, June 16. The show will air live on Netflix.