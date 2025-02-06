wrestling / News

Nikki Bella Teases Doing More in WWE, Hopes Brie Will Be With Her

February 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Bella Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Nikki Bella spoke about her future with WWE and teased that her sister Brie could be with her in WWE in the future. Bella made her return at the Royal Rumble.

She said: “Is this a one-off or is she here to stay? Keep tuning in. You will see another ‘Fearless’ Nikki appearance, sooner than later, that is for sure. I’m definitely doing more than what I just did on Saturday. Hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come.

