Nikki Bella Teasing Announcement For Smackdown

As we previously reported, The Bella Twins are set to appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, where they will take part in Alexa Bliss’ segment ‘A Moment of Bliss’. In a post on Instragram, Nikki Bella teased a big announcement for the show.

She wrote: “@thebriebella and I as well as our baby bumps will be making a HUGE announcement on A Moment of Bliss with @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & @nikkicrosswwe Maybe tag champs can do it pregnant 😉 Super excited to see the Bella Army, all of the WWE Superstars, production team and crew! Trying to find an outfit today was sooo tough my goodness but think I found something good bc my jerseys and shorts are definitely not fitting me at the moment lol Tune in 8pm EST only on @foxtv.”

She also revealed on Twitter she got to see her baby for the first time. She wrote: “I got to see my baby today! Our baby was flexing for us lol it was sooo cute! At 16 weeks I feel like they already have a personality. [smiling face emoji] I’m so on cloud nine it’s crazy! [red heart emoji] N”