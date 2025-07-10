Nikki Bella Thinks Liv Morgan Can Return as a ‘Massive Babyface’

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed her storyline with Liv Morgan that sadly had to be cut short after Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. Bella suggested that Morgan could mount a comeback and become a massive babyface when she returns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nikki Bella on earlier storyline with Liv Morgan: “I would love that story to play out. I want to do things that when she comes back, gives so many layers of heated, like, even if she comes back as a massive babyface. But I want to do things in the meantime that elevate a story even more than we can imagine.”

On what they now have to work with: “Now, we have all this cool stuff to work with, and the beauty of pro wrestling is not only the stuff we do in the ring, but it’s the buildup, the story, especially when it’s personal. And it’s not even about the fight, it’s about everything outside of the fight that we bring into the fight.”

As previously noted, Nikki Bella is scheduled to compete in the Battle Royal this weekend at WWE Evolution 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.