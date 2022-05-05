Nikki Bella To Host New Celebrity Game Show Barmageddon

Deadline reports that Nikki Bella is set to host a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon for the USA Network.

It will be executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly and will be set in Shelton’s ‘Ole Red’ bar in Nashville. Daly will be behind the bar while Shelton is on the stage with his house band for live singalongs. Celebrity friends will play games like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more. White Label Productions and JLP Pictures will produce. Other executive producers include Lee Metzger and White Label’s Chris Wagner.

Here’s the official synopsis: In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.

Shelton said: “Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting. I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Daly added: “Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!“