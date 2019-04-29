wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Gives Update on New House, Full 2010 Money in the Bank Match

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Bella

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter to give an update on the construction of her new home. The retired WWE wrestler and Total Bellas star posted:

– WWE posted the full full 2010 Money in the Bank ladder match video online on Sunday. You can see the match between The Miz, Chris Jericho, Edge, Evan Bourne, John Morrison, Mark Henry, Randy Orton, and Ted DiBiase below:

