Nikki Bella Says She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Go to WWE SummerSlam

August 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella has previously teased a trip to SummerSlam, but apparently didn’t make it because she wasn’t “allowed” to go. The WWE Hall of Famer, who suggested last week that she would be in attendance at the show, took to her Instagram account last night to post from the Park MGM in Las Vegas, captioned:

When you’re not allowed to go to SummerSlam in Vegas….. lol”

Nikki Bella, Jeremy Thomas

