wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Says She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Go to WWE SummerSlam
August 22, 2021 | Posted by
Nikki Bella has previously teased a trip to SummerSlam, but apparently didn’t make it because she wasn’t “allowed” to go. The WWE Hall of Famer, who suggested last week that she would be in attendance at the show, took to her Instagram account last night to post from the Park MGM in Las Vegas, captioned:
When you’re not allowed to go to SummerSlam in Vegas….. lol”
More Trending Stories
- Details On What Tony Khan Told AEW Rampage Crowd Prior To CM Punk’s Debut
- Backstage Notes From CM Punk Debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance
- Paul Heyman Finally Speaks About Alleged Issues With AJ Styles and the Good Brothers
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings