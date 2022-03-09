wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Weighs In On Potential WrestleMania 38 Appearance
Nikki Bella is at least going to be in attendance at WrestleMania 38, noting she “has a ticket booked” for the event. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Mario Lopez for His ON With Mario podcast, and talked about the possibility of doing something at the PPV.
“So far, I have a ticket booked,” Nikki said (per Fightful). “That’s all I can say. The Undertaker is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon announced he’s inducting him, so I’ll for sure be at the Hall of Fame because that’s an iconic moment. Being a Hall of Famer, I have to represent. Bellas always find some way to get themselves into trouble there.”
The Bellas came out to interrupt Bayley during a segment at WrestleMania 37. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as well.
