Nikki Bella On Why Now Was Right For WWE Return , Mispronouncing Stephanie Vaquer’s Name

Nikki Bella discussed why now was the right time for her to return to WWE and more on the latest episode of her podcast with Brie. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about her return on this week’s Raw and more on SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show, and the podcast sent us some highlights that you can see below:

On how how she felt when she she found out she had a promo with Liv Morgan: “I mean, of course [I was nervous]. You know, this is my thing is, I haven’t been on that kind of stage in so long, but I think what was helping me feel like relaxed the nerves a little bit is like the fact that we’ve done, you know, quite a few live podcast shows, as well as hosting shows that that helps, so that relaxed the nerves a bit, but of course, it’s because I really wanted to deliver. I wanted to be great. I wanted, you know, the crowd to really feel it. I wanted everyone in TV land to really feel it and it went off great and I mean, you know me. I was shocked when Liv came out like a fireball. It was like incredible. I was like, “Oh shoot. Whoa.” You felt that. I mean, she came to the ring so fast. It was insane.

On mispronouncing Stephanie Vaquer’s name: “Oh my gosh, and then even though it’s only a few people that have said stuff, but I can’t tell you how many times I went over Stephanie Vaquer. I feel like I’m still saying it wrong. Her last name. I even was asking her, but she says that of course in a beautiful Latina accent… when I would repeat it after her, she’s like, “Perfect.” I was saying it amazing, but then you get in your head and then I’m like, “Wait, I can’t let myself be hooked on just one last name or then I’m going to mess everything up,” because you know, I wanted to say a bunch of people’s names, and so I didn’t want to get too hooked on hers. But then I was asking people like, they’re like, “No, you just say it like Vaquer,” like think care at the end. You know, and then I’m like, “Okay,” but then I wanted to say it with some spice, so I got to work on that. I’m so bad, like pronouncing, you and I with our pronunciation at times.”

On why it was the right time to return to WWE: “I’ve been getting asked this question a lot. Like, why? Like, why now? Why are you back? What’s the why and how is it different? And, you know, I said this when I was talking to Us Weekly earlier, because before this, I was talking to Us Weekly and People, and after this, I’m going to talk to Sports Illustrated and with Us Weekly, I just, you know, I said back in the day, because we had approved so much and we were fighting for women’s wrestling and we wanted the world to have eyes on it and have the respect and appreciation, and so back in the day, I was trying to prove stuff to everyone. It was proving everything to everyone of what we can do, what I can do, you know, being the champ, being a tag team, whatever it was. It was all about proving everything to everyone else and I told everyone, I go, “This time around, it’s about proving something to myself,” and that is truly what this comeback and this run is for me and this new era is like proving things to myself, and also, because I was thinking about this, because people are like, especially since I got my hair.”