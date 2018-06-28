WWE News: Nikki Bella Says She’ll Streak if Total Bellas Wins Award, Stars Play Live-Action Mario Kart

– Nikki Bella has promised to streak if Total Bellas wins the Teen Choce Award for Choice Summer TV Show. You can see video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube account below, in which Nikki makes the promise and Brie says she’ll rap if the show wins:

– WWE posted this “sneak preview” of a longer video featuring Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Aiden English and Harper preparing doing a live action Mario Kart in Tokyo: