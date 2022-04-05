Nikki Bella Wishes She Could Relive Evolution Matchup With Ronda Rousey

– During a recent interview with Paris Hilton for her This Is Paris podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed her WWE Evolution 2018 matchup against Ronda Rousey and how she’d like to relive that matchup. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I think one day I would like to relive is when, so… Once in a lifetime of wrestling so far, we got to finally have an all-women’s pay-per-view, and Ronda Rousey and I main-evented it, with Brie [on the outside] as well. It was historic and what we fought for. I remember I was going through a lot mentally at the time and having to hide it because I was going through my breakup and it was just mentally — it was trying to be there so much and I feel like it was a very emotional time for me, so I would love to relive it now as who I am now and in this clear headspace because, it was already an epic moment, but I know that inside it could have been even more epic. Yeah, so, Evolution. I’d relive that, and, I would beat Ronda. I wouldn’t lose, I’d actually beat her.”

Rousey beat Bella by submission in a Raw Women’s Championship match at the event. Nikki Bella was recently cleared to return to the ring to compete at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match earlier this year.