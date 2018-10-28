Nikki Bella Claims Working in the Divas Era of the WWE Was Demoralizing, Says She Wasn’t There to Work Two-Minute Matches, and Said She and Brie Bella Walked Away From Signing New Contracts at One Point

– WWE Now interviewed Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Shayna Baszler ahead of the Evolution event this weekend. Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

Bella on working for WWE during the Divas era: “I’ve been here for almost twelve years, so I have seen the locker room change tremendously and I think that was the hardest part. I saw the frustration of the women and we’d be on live events and it was like freedom because we’d have more time and have these great matches. You’d come to TV and just be demoralized. It was like, ‘This is our worth?’ I remember when my contract was up. They wanted Brie and I to re-sign and I walked away. I remember saying, ‘I’m not here for two minute matches and I’m not here [for] how women are treated,’ and I left for eleven months.”

Nikki Bella on the negative association with the Diva term: “Sometimes I have an issue when the word Diva becomes the four letter word. It’s like saying the F-Word and I’m like, ‘No, that’s not it.’ We made it that way [strong and powerful]. Us women tried to make it mean something, but then they wanted to change and make it mean something bad and believe me, it wasn’t like we were all begging to be called Diva and hold a championship that looked like that; but, it gave us SmackDown women something to fight for because for so long we had to be stuck in these matches that were meaningless.”