Nikki Bella On What Makes WWE Evolution So Special, Seeing Women From Different Eras Collide

Nikki Bella is very excited for the return of WWE Evolution and looks forward to seeing what matchups come about. The second iteration of the all-women’s PPV takes place on July 13th in Atlanta, and Bella — who returned to WWE earlier this month — spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview where she spoke about her love of the concept.

“What makes Evolution extra special, it’s that word ‘evolution’ of where the women have come from in the past to now,” Bella said (h/t to per Wrestling Inc). “To look at that road that has been so long. This is what I love about it and what I look at it as a fan is to have those surprises of women from the past, who are they going to take on from the present? Is there someone in the future, is there someone at NXT going to come and call someone out on Monday Night Raw?”

She continued, “There’s so many different ways to do this. That’s what makes it so much fun as a fan is not only are we going to get more women’s wrestling, and we deserve it — and I mean as a fan we deserve it because the women are crushing it — but then it’s to see the women of the past be with the women of the present and the future.”

Bella main evented the first WWE Evolution, battling Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Rousey defeated Bella to retain her title.