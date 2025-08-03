Nikki Bella Says WWE Is Her ‘Happy Place,’ Talks Return To Company

Nikki Bella is back on WWE TV and says that she wants to show the current roster that their careers aren’t over if they leave for an extended period of time. The WWE Hall of Famer has been appearing regularly on WWE TV in the last couple of months, and she spoke with ET about her return to the company.

“It’s so my happy place, always has been,” Bella said (per Fightful). “In WWE, we’re family. Why do we even use the word retirement in the wrestling industry? None of us ever retire, we just go away for a bit, but we always come back. That’s the beauty of what we do where we’re sports entertainment, different from just sports. We can entertain for so long. We’re seeing it with a lot of men in the division right now. A lot of men have been there for a very long time, and they’re champions and holding top stories.”

She continued, “It’s nice to come back and show that us women can do that too. That’s this new road I’m paving for women. The women who are there now, they can come back in 20 years after having a kid and being an entrepreneur and doing other things in life, and you can still be in this era and kick butt and have fun and be who you are in that ring. Not just for the men, but for the women, too.”

Bella made a brief appearance backstage at WWE SummerSlam.