Nikki Bella Talks About ‘Rocky Road’ With WWE After Appearing On RAW Netflix Premiere

Nikki Bella appeared at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere this past Monday, setting off questions about her future in WWE. Nikki and Brie were both advertised for RAW XXX but ended up being pulled from the show, so Nikki’s appearance on RAW did come as a surprise to some.

Nikki spoke about the Monday night appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show (h/t Fightful), referencing her “rocky road” with WWE but comparing it to a family.

“As everyone knows, the one thing about family, whether it’s a business family or your actual family, there is always at some point a rocky road. That’s life. It happens and emotions happen. We had that rocky road with WWE. The one thing, as I’ve grown over the past few years, and have continued to work on myself, I realized times where I’ve made outbursts out of emotions that I probably shouldn’t have done, and then there are times where I can recognize that I felt hurt and I wanted to be heard, but it probably wasn’t the right thing to do. This is why things were rocky. I felt all these emotions because I felt at home and I was so happy to be home. Then, to be so accepted and loved, felt so incredible because things were rocky and there is nothing better than when you have that moment of making up and knowing this bond is so strong because it is pretty much like blood and we are family and will always be connected. There is no better feeling than going back home and feeling that. Knowing we’ve mended everything and had great conversations. It was like being at Christmas dinner or a family reunion. All is well, we’ve all made up, and I recognize that we are very fortunate to be part of, not only such a great company, but to be in a place where we’ve seen this place grow so much. It felt so good,” Nikki said.

Nikki also noted that she got a big hug from Stephanie McMahon at the show.