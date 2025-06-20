During the latest edition of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Wrestling Inc), Nikki Bella spoke fondly of Scarlett Bordeaux, noting that she believes WWE needs to use Scarlett more often. Bordeaux has wrestled sparingly during her time in the company, with most of her matches happening on live events. She’s only had two television WWE matches, both mixed tags also including Karrion Kross.

Bella said of Bordeaux: “You realize what a great character Scarlett is because she’s so sweet and what she can play. There needs to be more of her.”

Scarlett took to Twitter to respond. She wrote: “Nikki Bella is a beautiful reminder of what it means for women to lift each other up and lead by example. Thank you girl.”