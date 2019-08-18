WWE News: Nikki Bella’s Boyfriend Joining Total Bellas, WWE Stars Play Super Mario Maker 2

– Nikki Bella announced on Instagram that her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev will join the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

She wrote: “Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I. As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same. And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I’m thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups, and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers. Sometimes we have a door shut and we don’t understand why, but honestly, there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break-up but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see. Believe that happiness lies beyond dollar signs. As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can’t cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me.”

– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video in which Zelina Vega, Jack Gallagher and Shelton Benjamin attempt to conquer a difficult custom level in Super Mario Maker 2.