Nikki Bella’s Neurosurgeon Comments on Her WWE Royal Rumble Return

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will be making her in-ring return in the women’s Royal Rumble match at this month’s event. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, will also be competing in the matchup. Nikki Bella’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Juan Santiago Uribe, recently shared a photo and comments on Instagram on Nikki Bella returning for the Rumble match later this month.

He wrote in the caption, “Everyone will see you fighting on TV, but I’ve seen you fighting (and winning!) to get back in that ring. Thanks for your loyalty and support @thenikkibella #sonntagspinecenter #neurosurgery #spinesurgery #acdf #bellaarmy #wwe.”

Nikki Bella previously credited Dr. Uribe for clearing her to return to the ring on her own Instagram, which you can also view below. The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center Source in St. Louis, Missouri.