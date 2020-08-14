wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Apologizes In New Video For Shoving Alexa Bliss and Leaving Her On Smackdown
Nikki Cross is feeling some hefty remorse for leaving Alexa Bliss in the ring on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, which led Bliss open to being targeted by The Fiend. Cross shoved Bliss to the mat in frustration a couple of weeks ago after losing a title match to Bayley and walked off, after which The Fiend appeared and attacked Bliss.
Cross posted a new video in which she apologizes and says she wants to talk to Bliss, as you can see below:
“For the last couple of weeks now, I’ve been trying to think of what to say. Trying to think of the right thing to say. I’ve just been embarrased. I keep replaying it over and over in my head, pushing Alexa down like that. I think I just let the obsession of becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion just — just get to me too much. And I left my best friend like that; I left my best friend, and for what? I didn’t win, so what was it all for? And I just wanna talk to her so badly. I just want to tell her I’m so sorry. I did this. This all on me, all of it. And I left my best friend alone and vulnerable. And no matter what, I know that I have to make that right.”
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New Location for WWE Summerslam, Future TV Tapings, More Rumors on Event
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage
- Seth Rollins Says Eddie Kingston Has Hopefully Matured, Praises His Mic Work, Comments on RAW Underground
- More Backstage Details Regarding Heat on Sammy Guevara Following Chair Throw on Matt Hardy