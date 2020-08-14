wrestling / News

Nikki Cross Apologizes In New Video For Shoving Alexa Bliss and Leaving Her On Smackdown

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Cross Alexa Bliss Smackdown

Nikki Cross is feeling some hefty remorse for leaving Alexa Bliss in the ring on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, which led Bliss open to being targeted by The Fiend. Cross shoved Bliss to the mat in frustration a couple of weeks ago after losing a title match to Bayley and walked off, after which The Fiend appeared and attacked Bliss.

Cross posted a new video in which she apologizes and says she wants to talk to Bliss, as you can see below:

“For the last couple of weeks now, I’ve been trying to think of what to say. Trying to think of the right thing to say. I’ve just been embarrased. I keep replaying it over and over in my head, pushing Alexa down like that. I think I just let the obsession of becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion just — just get to me too much. And I left my best friend like that; I left my best friend, and for what? I didn’t win, so what was it all for? And I just wanna talk to her so badly. I just want to tell her I’m so sorry. I did this. This all on me, all of it. And I left my best friend alone and vulnerable. And no matter what, I know that I have to make that right.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading