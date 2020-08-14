Nikki Cross Apologizes In New Video For Shoving Alexa Bliss and Leaving Her On Smackdown

Nikki Cross is feeling some hefty remorse for leaving Alexa Bliss in the ring on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, which led Bliss open to being targeted by The Fiend. Cross shoved Bliss to the mat in frustration a couple of weeks ago after losing a title match to Bayley and walked off, after which The Fiend appeared and attacked Bliss.

Cross posted a new video in which she apologizes and says she wants to talk to Bliss, as you can see below: