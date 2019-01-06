WWE News: Nikki Cross Appears at Smackdown House Show, Natalya Praises Tyler Bate

– Nikki Cross made an appearance at last night’s Smackdown live event in Greensboro, North Carolina. WWE spotlighted her appearance on Twitter, as you can see below. Cross teamed with Lana in a winning effort over Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

Cross is set to make her main roster debut soon.

– Natalya posted to Twitter to offer praise for NXT UK star Tyler Bate. The WWE star retweeted a video of Bate fighting his way back against in a test of strength against Pete Dunne, labelling it “impressive”: