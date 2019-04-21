WWE News: Nikki Cross Celebrates Birthday, Kofi Kingston Works Out With Sheamus, XFL Names St. Louis Head Coach

– Happy birthday to Nikki Cross! The apparently newly-minted Raw star turns thirty on Sunday. WWE and Zelina Vega wished Cross a happy birthday on Twitter:

Happy birthday to the one person crazier than me, @NikkiCrossWWE hope it’s filled with lots of chaos and laughs #HaHaHa pic.twitter.com/dzcOibgCnA — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 21, 2019

– The latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts is online, with the Bar member working out with Kofi Kingston:

– The XFL has announced that former Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach Jon Hayes will be the head coach and general manager of the league’s St. Louis team. You can see the announcement video below: