Nikki Cross Comments on Killian Dain’s WWE Release

Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. As noted earlier, Dain took to social media to announce that he was among those let go by the company today and said, While I know this isn’t personal, that chip is back on my shoulder and you will regret letting me back into the world. I’m only 36. I love what I do. I believe I’m entering my prime and I cannot wait to show you what you missed. See you in 90 days.”

Cross retweeted Dain’s statement and wrote:

“The whole world is waiting for you my love. I have seen your talent, your experience, your versatility, your work, your passion, your dedication, And your heart, first hand and up close. I have the best seat in the house. I can’t wait to watch you unleashed. My man”