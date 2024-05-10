wrestling / News

Nikki Cross Announces She Has Completed Her Masters Degree

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Cross WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Nikki Cross announced that she has completed the work to obtain her Master’s Degree. She noted last year that she turned in her dissertation.

She wrote: “Graduation from MSc Masters in History, June 2023. Haha really holding that scroll tight in the second picture, I mean knowledge is power. Working towards PhD, set for completion in 2029. The third picture shows my current morning with a box of Kleenex for the tears and of course, coffee.

