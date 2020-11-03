wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Confronts Alexa Bliss on Raw, Promos For This Week’s NXT and Smackdown
November 3, 2020
– Nikki Cross tried to confront Alexa Bliss about being shut out by her as of late, and got quite a shock. As you can see in the video below, Cross tried to talk to Bliss and blamed The Fiend for their rift but when she spun Bliss around, she was spooked and skittered away:
– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s WWE Smackdown, highlighting Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship:
– Also posted was a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, teasing fallout from Halloween Havoc:
