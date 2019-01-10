WWE News: Nikki Cross Says Farewell to NXT, Johnny Gargano Gives 2019 Goals

– Nikki Cross bid NXT a farewell with a post to her Twitter account. Cross, who has been working Smackdown live shows and is slated to be called up soon, posted:

Hehe don’t miss me too much @WWENXT Nikki Nikki shows up when you least expect her to, just say her name three times in front of a mirror with the lights off

#LetsPlay#LetsPlay#LetsPlay https://t.co/KpA5J1zjr2 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 10, 2019

– Johnny Gargano also posted to Twitter to give his goal for 2019 in NXT: