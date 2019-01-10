Quantcast

WWE News: Nikki Cross Says Farewell to NXT, Johnny Gargano Gives 2019 Goals

January 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Cross

– Nikki Cross bid NXT a farewell with a post to her Twitter account. Cross, who has been working Smackdown live shows and is slated to be called up soon, posted:

– Johnny Gargano also posted to Twitter to give his goal for 2019 in NXT:

