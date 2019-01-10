wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Says Farewell to NXT, Johnny Gargano Gives 2019 Goals
– Nikki Cross bid NXT a farewell with a post to her Twitter account. Cross, who has been working Smackdown live shows and is slated to be called up soon, posted:
Hehe don’t miss me too much @WWENXT Nikki Nikki shows up when you least expect her to, just say her name three times in front of a mirror with the lights off
#LetsPlay#LetsPlay#LetsPlay https://t.co/KpA5J1zjr2
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 10, 2019
– Johnny Gargano also posted to Twitter to give his goal for 2019 in NXT:
It doesn't matter how hard you work, it doesn't matter how good of a guy you are.. If you lose.. you're called a FAILURE.
I am not a failure..
2018 was filled with "good try, Johnny! great match, Johnny!"..
2019 is about one goal.. Wins and Championships.
No matter what. pic.twitter.com/n7B2KH7FZN
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 10, 2019