UPDATED: Heavy Machinery Moved to Smackdown, Nikki Cross’s Brand Still Unknown

UPDATE: Well, two of the final three unaffiliated roster members have a home in WWE. WWE announced late on Tuesday that Heavy Machinery are moving to Smackdown. You can see the post below, along with Otis and Tuckers’ reactions.

As of now, Nikki Cross still does not have a brand.

I didn’t see, or hear, or Think BIG Brother #TUCKy I FLET IT! cuz this #OVERsizeLOAD is COMINNNNNNN’ Blue all over #SDlive ✊🏻 https://t.co/Ke1rkmiiMD — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 17, 2019

ORIGINAL: The Superstar Shakeup saw most unaffiliated WWE stars find a brand home, except for Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery. As you may have noted looking at our full list of roster moves in the two-day event, Cross, Otis, and Tucker were not assigned a brand.

On their WWE.com superstars pages, all three stars have no brand name listed, whereas other stars like Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan, Aleister Black and Lacey Evans have their new brands listed on their profiles. None of the three have commented on the matter yet.