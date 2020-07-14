wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Channels Jack Nicholson in New Horror Show at Extreme Rules Poster
July 14, 2020 | Posted by
A new poster is online for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, with Nikki Cross getting her Shining on. You can see the image below as shared by Sportkseeda’s Gary Cassidy, which features Cross as Jack Torrance and Bayley as Wendy Torrance from the Stanley Kubrick-directed adaptation of Stephen King’s horror story.
The show airs Sunday on WWE Network.
WWE have revealed another unique poster for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
Nikki Cross vs Bayley 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6PgVW9Fmfy
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 14, 2020
