Nikki Cross Channels Jack Nicholson in New Horror Show at Extreme Rules Poster

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

A new poster is online for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, with Nikki Cross getting her Shining on. You can see the image below as shared by Sportkseeda’s Gary Cassidy, which features Cross as Jack Torrance and Bayley as Wendy Torrance from the Stanley Kubrick-directed adaptation of Stephen King’s horror story.

The show airs Sunday on WWE Network.

