wrestling / News

Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut

June 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 6-17-24 Uncle Howdy's Brood Image Credit: WWE

– Wyatt Sick6 members Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross posted the following messages on their X accounts following last night’s WWE Raw. The minions of Captain Howdy appeared to take out multiple members of the roster and the staff backstage.

