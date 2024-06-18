wrestling / News
Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– Wyatt Sick6 members Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross posted the following messages on their X accounts following last night’s WWE Raw. The minions of Captain Howdy appeared to take out multiple members of the roster and the staff backstage.
We’re Here. pic.twitter.com/5Nxem13EV1
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) June 18, 2024
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) June 18, 2024
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) June 18, 2024
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) June 18, 2024
