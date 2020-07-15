Nikki Cross Reveals the Match She Wants for Possible Second Evolution Event, How The New Day Inspires Her Team With Alexa Bliss

– Metro UK recently spoke to WWE Superstar Nikki Cross ahead of her title match against Bayley at Extreme Rules this weekend. Below are some highlights.

Nikki Cross on her title match: “I’m counting down the days! Honestly, I’m just so excited because I think a lot of fans are used to seeing me in tag team action. So, I think this is a chance for them to see aspects of my in-ring game which they haven’t seen, a chance for me to bust out some new moves I’ve been working out. I’m super pumped – buzzing!”

Cross on New Day being an inspiration for her team with Alexa Bliss: “I think New Day is such a perfect example and that’s who I think of. There’s nothing stopping me and [Alexa] from pursuing everything, from pursuing our tag team goals. New Day, how long have they been a tag team for? I think that’s the perfect example, and we love those guys.”

On who she’d like to face at a possible second all-women Evolution PPV event: “I’d want to have a tag team match with Alexa because there’s no one else I’d rather that with. It’s not really possible right now but the Bella Twins – we’d have to wait a little while [because of their pregnancies]. Nicole and Brie are just amazing, they’re amazing women. They have been such great role models in the women’s locker room in an in-ring and out of ring aspect.”

“Then you’ve also got Lita and Trish [Stratus]. They were the first women I ever laid eyes on in wrestling. You’ve also got Trish and Mickey [James], and Mickey’s got her history with Alexa so that’s another story you can play. Trish and Mickey, Trish and Lita, the Bella Twins – even Beth [Phoenix] and Nattie, you’ve got the Divas of Doom. There’s some great combinations.”