wrestling / News

Various News: Latest Nikki Cross Skit With Killian Dain, Kento Hiyamura Wins 2019 AJPW Champion Carnival

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Nikki Cross Raw 1-14-19

– Nikki Cross has posted a new skit in which she has beau Killian Dain tied up for interrogation. You can see the video below:

– Kento Miyahara has won the 2019 AJPW Champion Carnival, the promotion’s equivalent to New Japan’s G1 Climax. A round-robin style tournament concluding with a single-elim semi-final, he earned 10 points in his block before advancing to defeat Naoya Nomura and Jake Lee to take the prize.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJPW, AJPW Champion Carnival, Killian Dain, Nikki Cross, Jordan Huie

More Stories

loading