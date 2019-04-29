wrestling / News
Various News: Latest Nikki Cross Skit With Killian Dain, Kento Hiyamura Wins 2019 AJPW Champion Carnival
– Nikki Cross has posted a new skit in which she has beau Killian Dain tied up for interrogation. You can see the video below:
– Kento Miyahara has won the 2019 AJPW Champion Carnival, the promotion’s equivalent to New Japan’s G1 Climax. A round-robin style tournament concluding with a single-elim semi-final, he earned 10 points in his block before advancing to defeat Naoya Nomura and Jake Lee to take the prize.
日本全国のみんなありがとう。#ajpw #2019cc pic.twitter.com/Qa8hT0AIPa
— 宮原 健斗 (@KentoMiyahara) April 29, 2019
