WWE News: Nikki Cross Gets New Theme Song, Michelle McCool Set For The Bump
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Nikki Cross had a new theme song on last night’s episode of Raw. Cross competed in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the final member of the women’s Team Raw, which Lana won, and came out to a new song that you can hear below:
RIP Nikki Cross' old music #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nBH386WaNQ
— GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA – Cynical Lawyer (@GifSkullIV) October 27, 2020
– Add Michelle McCool to the list of guests for this week’s The Bump. McCool will be on the show tomorrow alongside the previously-announced Rey Mysterio, Shotzi Blackheart, actor William Shatner, and Izzy:
Also tomorrow on #WWETheBump…former multi-time Women's Champion, the one and only @McCoolMichelleL! pic.twitter.com/A3XYFIFKg3
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 27, 2020
