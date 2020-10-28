wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Cross Gets New Theme Song, Michelle McCool Set For The Bump

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Nikki Cross had a new theme song on last night’s episode of Raw. Cross competed in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the final member of the women’s Team Raw, which Lana won, and came out to a new song that you can hear below:

– Add Michelle McCool to the list of guests for this week’s The Bump. McCool will be on the show tomorrow alongside the previously-announced Rey Mysterio, Shotzi Blackheart, actor William Shatner, and Izzy:

