WWE News: Nikki Cross Gets New Theme Song, Michelle McCool Set For The Bump

– Nikki Cross had a new theme song on last night’s episode of Raw. Cross competed in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the final member of the women’s Team Raw, which Lana won, and came out to a new song that you can hear below:

RIP Nikki Cross' old music #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nBH386WaNQ — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA – Cynical Lawyer (@GifSkullIV) October 27, 2020

– Add Michelle McCool to the list of guests for this week’s The Bump. McCool will be on the show tomorrow alongside the previously-announced Rey Mysterio, Shotzi Blackheart, actor William Shatner, and Izzy: