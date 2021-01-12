Nikki Cross on Finding Her Legacy: ‘I Think What’s Been Missing Is My Happiness’

– WWE Superstar Nikki Cross shared a video message to her fans about what she’s looking for in 2021 and figuring out her legacy. You can check out that video below.

Cross noted in the video, “I do want to figure out my legacy, but I also need to find what’s been missing. And I think what’s been missing is my happiness. And so, the first place where I look for that, the first place that I’m going to find that is right here in this ring.”