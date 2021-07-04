Nikki Cross On Where Her Superhero Gimmick Came From, Feeling Empowered In the Role

Nikki Cross discussed the origin of her new superhero character and more in a recent interview. Cross spoke with El Brunch De WWE and you can check out some highlights below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On where she got the idea for the gimmick: “The idea started to form right about the Royal Rumble. For me, I’ve always taken a lot of inspiration, a lot of comfort, a lot of escapism from superhero movies and superhero television shows in Scotland as a little girl. I would always watch the X-Men cartoon, the Spider-Man cartoons. For me, I really wanted to come up with something that was really inspirational to little girls and boys and something that is a very positive message. To me, the whole message is that I don’t have super powers, I don’t have super speed, I don’t have super strength, I can’t fly unfortunately but it’s so you don’t need superpowers to be a superhero.

“You can be a superhero by being good to people, to be kind, always try to look out for others and stand up for those in need. To me that’s the really important message of this, we can always be better, we can always do better. The idea is I put on this cape, I put the mask on, I put the outfit on and I can try anything. I really want that message, that’s the message of almost a superhero. I’m so excited and I’m so proud of everything. The butterfly on the outfit represents this metamorphosis, this transformation and then the lightning bolts around the butterfly, that’s my spark.”

On playing the character: “Yes, I feel so empowered. The costume, we wanted to create something that some people can dress as, cosplay. They can wrap a blue or yellow towel and tie it around their neck and they are Nikki Cross. We really wanted to create something that’s so relatable and something that when they put on the cape and the mask, they feel brave and they feel courageous. For me, I get so much confidence. I put the costume on for the first time and I was like I can take on the world. I felt so confident, I just felt amazing.”