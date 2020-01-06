Nikki Cross On the Possibility Of Another Evolution PPV, Wanting to Be Part Of It

– Nikki Cross is all for a second Evolution PPV, and she’d love to be on it. Cross spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and was asked about the possibility of a second iteration of the all-women’s show, which first happened in October of 2008. Highlights are below:

On the possibility of another WWE Evolution PPV: “I would love it to happen. Evolution I, I was watching that, and I was oh my god..this is fantastic. Such a wonderful thing, you know, women from the past, women from the present and the women of the future because we have to remember, women back in 2000, when I started watching wrestling, in WWE it was Lita and Trish Stratus and you had Molly Holly and Torrie and Gail Kim and Mickie James, all these women, who were really breaking down barriers then.”

On wanting to be part of the next Evolution PPV: “Every generation has broken down even more doors and more barriers. Women from the past, they all got to be celebrated. Women from the present, they were also being showcased and then, you know, all of that laced that for the future stars, for women like myself. For Evolution II, that will present such an amazing and another showcase, where we came from the first Evolution. So we will see what happens and I’m so excited for all of our women’s division. It’s just a great time and I think the Evolution gave a more lasting legacy stamp on us. So, I would love to compete on Evolution II.”