Nikki Cross Reacts to Alexa Bliss’ Smackdown Apology, Alludes to Ramblin Rabbit Appearance
Nikki Cross is feeling good about her relationship with Alexa Bliss after they made up on Smackdown, but she seems to have felt Ramblin’ Rabbit’s presence at the same time. As previously reported, Bliss apologized on Friday’s Smackdown for smashing Cross’ mug and the two made up. However, Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House friend could be seen in the background.
Cross posted about the segment on Twitter, as you can see below:
Friendships……and sisters…go through ups and downs. I have made my share of mistakes-I shut her out. I pushed her away. I still feel horrible for that and I have to make that up to her. But something is going on. I’m not imagining it, rewatching this proved it to me.
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) September 7, 2020
