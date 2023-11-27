wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Reacts To The Return of R-Truth
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
This past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series featured several returns, including R-Truth, who was out for around a year due to injury. In a post on Twitter, Nikki Cross reacted to the news and realized she might have to explain what happened to the 24/7 belt. Cross won the belt on November 7 of last year, six days after 53-time champion Truth suffered a torn quad. She then promptly threw it away and it hasn’t been seen since.
She wrote: “I’m so happy @RonKillings is back. I do feel like I got some explaining to do though.”
I’m so happy @RonKillings is back ☺️☺️😊😊
I do feel like I got some explaining to do though 😅 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/l6TmM3BIz9
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) November 27, 2023
