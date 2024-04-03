wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Reacts To WWE Clash At The Castle Announcement
WWE Clash at the Castle takes place in Scotland this June, and Nikki Cross took to social media to react to the news. As reported, WWE announced that the show will take place in Glasgow on June 15th and Cross, a native Scot, posted to Twitter to react.
She wrote:
“So happy for my home country but also delighted you all get to see what makes Scotland so special.
@WWE when I tell you Glasgow fans are THE most passionate, loud, rowdy and hilarious fans in the [world] I’m not kidding.”
🥹🥹
So happy for my home country but also delighted you all get to see what makes Scotland so special. @WWE when I tell you Glasgow fans are THE most passionate, loud, rowdy and hilarious fans in the 🌍
I’m not kidding.
💙🏴💙 https://t.co/KxrjB0l7JW
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) April 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Status of the Motor City Machine Guns
- CM Punk On AEW All Out 2022 Scrum, Not Hearing From AEW For Six Months After
- CM Punk Recalls AEW All In Altercation, Original Argument With Jack Perry, Dealing With Tony Khan
- CM Punk On When He Began Talks For WWE Return, Mending Fences With Triple H