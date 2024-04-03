Nikki Cross Reacts To WWE Clash At The Castle Announcement

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place in Scotland this June, and Nikki Cross took to social media to react to the news. As reported, WWE announced that the show will take place in Glasgow on June 15th and Cross, a native Scot, posted to Twitter to react.

She wrote:

“So happy for my home country but also delighted you all get to see what makes Scotland so special.

@WWE when I tell you Glasgow fans are THE most passionate, loud, rowdy and hilarious fans in the [world] I’m not kidding.”