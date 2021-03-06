Nikki Cross Reflects On A Year Without WWE Fans

In a series of posts on Twitter, Nikki Cross reflected on a year of WWE events without any fans in the arena. At first she mistakenly wrote that today was the one-year anniversary of the last WWE event with fans. However, she corrected herself later and noted it was the anniversary of the last Smackdown event without fans. The final WWE event without fans, before the pandemic shut things down, was an episode of NXT on March 11, 2020.

She wrote: “Exactly one year ago today was the last time there was a @WWE show with fans in the arena. I wish there was more than 280 characters to explain how much I love and miss you. I wish I had known then that it was going to be the last time for a while I got to see you all. Soon. Gotta love hindsight. remember to take in the moments. Stop and breathe and appreciate it all because you never know.”

