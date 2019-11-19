Nikki Cross on Her and Alexa Bliss’ Goal to Become Two-Time Tag Champs, How Their Storyline Onscreen Was Similar to Real Life

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Nikki Cross. She discussed her tag team partner Alexa Bliss, their goal to become two-time women’s tag team champions and more. Below are some highlights.

Nikki Cross on her tag team partner Alexa Bliss: “Alexa was someone who I had always gotten along with in NXT, but we didn’t really know each other too well and then we just started to talk. It just started off with us getting coffee together, then driving together and traveling together and just basically being on the road together.”

Cross on how the relationship played out onscreen: “The story’s start was very much what you saw on screen to a little extent, the way we kind of met and then there were different layers to the friendship and different layers to the relationship explored on television. It was kinda what was basically happening in real life was us coming together and then working together and getting to know each other and getting to find out little things about each other. Basically life imitated art and art imitated life there.”

Cross on replacing Alexa Bliss for Money in the Bank: “She was so supportive and she was rooting for me. She gave me some great advice before the match. After the match she helped pick me up because it didn’t go the way I would have liked. I think at that time, in April/May of this year we both kind of needed a friend and we were able to find each other, look out for each other and have each other’s backs.”

Cross on their goal of wanting to become the first two-time women’s tag team champions: “We really want to be the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. We’re 100% dedicated to keeping that team going and exploring it even more and showcasing it even more.”