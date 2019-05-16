wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Announced as Alexa Bliss’ Replacement for Money in the Bank
May 16, 2019
– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss has been pulled by WWE from Sunday’s women’s Money in the Bank match due to an injury. WWE has announced via WWE Now that Nikki Cross will be Alexa Bliss’ replacement for the match. You can check out that video below.
Cross previously took Bliss’ place in a Fatal 4-Way match last Monday on Raw after the airline misplaced Bliss’ gear. Nikki Cross later went on to win the match against Naomi, Natalya, and Dana Brooke by pinning Natalya.
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is set for Sunday, May 19. The event will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
