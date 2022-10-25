Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley

Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.

Cross has been on a losing streak for a while under the Nikki ASH gimmick and seemingly ditched her mask after a loss last month.