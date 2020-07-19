Nikki Cross Says Becoming Smackdown Women’s Champion Would Mean ‘Everything’ To Her

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Nikki Cross spoke about facing Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley tomorrow night at WWE Extreme Rules and what winning would mean to her. Here are highlights:

On what becoming women’s champion would mean to her: “It would mean everything. I started training, um, when I was 18 years old. Um, started in Glasgow, Scotland, worked in England, Wales, Ireland, all over Europe. I went and lived in Japan for four months by myself. Um, traveled to Japan, Canada, and America. Tried to fight for this dream all over the World. Came to WWE four years ago, um, had my own journey in NXT. Then came up to RAW and SmackDown.””For me, it would mean, it would mean the 12, 13 years of fighting for this… you know, leaving, you know, leaving a family in Scotland… You know, I really want to win that singles Championship and, you know, be able to, you know, show my mom, hi, this is why I moved. This is why I left for America.””If I’m not doing that for my family, then you know, what am I doing this for? Um, so for me, you do it for yourself. You do it for your family. You do it for the ones you love. Um, and you really want that reward. You want that prize. You want what you fought for because you know that that’s what you’ve sacrificed for. So …Horror Show at Extreme Rules, I’m coming for Bayley. I’m coming for that SmackDown Women’s Championship.”

On going for the tag titles with Alexa Bliss again: “Me and Alexa, we’re trying to get back our WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. I’m going for my first ever, uh, SmackDown Women’s Champion on pay per view… on the network in singles competition. Um, so, you know, we’re trying to take down this power trip. We’re trying to, um, you know, fight for these opportunities.”

On the women’s division: “It is a competition. In the way that we want to tell the best stories that we can. Um, and for the speaking for, you know, for our women and our fans… you know, it’s easy asking them to come on this journey with us when you have these four people, um, who are very familiar with each other. And I think that’s exciting. I think that’s really exciting.”