Nikki Cross Says She Can’t Keep Apologizing to Alexa Bliss
November 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Nikki Cross shared a message on Twitter today, noting that she can’t keep apologizing to Alexa Bliss for the past mistake she made. You can view her tweet below.
Nikki Cross tweeted, “I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but I can’t keep on apologising for it, I have to begin to forgive myself even if you don’t @AlexaBliss_WWE.” As previously reported, Bliss recently chose The Fiend Bray Wyatt over her friendship with Nikki Cross on Raw.
I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but I can’t keep on apologising for it, I have to begin to forgive myself even if you don’t @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/vL395GuUnB
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 22, 2020
