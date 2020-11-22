Nikki Cross Says She Can’t Keep Apologizing to Alexa Bliss

– Nikki Cross shared a message on Twitter today, noting that she can’t keep apologizing to Alexa Bliss for the past mistake she made. You can view her tweet below.

Nikki Cross tweeted, “I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but I can’t keep on apologising for it, I have to begin to forgive myself even if you don’t @AlexaBliss_WWE.” As previously reported, Bliss recently chose The Fiend Bray Wyatt over her friendship with Nikki Cross on Raw.