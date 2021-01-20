Nikki Cross Says She’s Finished Not Realizing She’s The Best

Nikki Cross posted a new in-character promo to social media said that she’s tired of not realizing she’s the best as she heads into the Royal Rumble.

She said: “Honestly, I wouldn’t even try and talk to me today because you’re not going to get that fake smile of mine that you always get today. Because I’m angry and I’m annoyed and I don’t want to talk about new year’s resolutions or feign happiness. The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and I have zero momentum going into it! I have no momentum to even want to! I’m fuming, and the only thing stopping me from getting more angry is focusing on this ring and being the best I can be in this ring. And I swore that I wasn’t going to be like my mom and dad; struggling and working so hard and working 60-hour shifts, night shifts, just tryin’ to keep our bellies full. I swore that wouldn’t to be me. It’s not going to be me. It’s not. Because there is a reason why I was the first-ever Scottish woman to be signed by WWE! There is a reason why I was the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. There is a reason why I traveled and wrestled all over the globe before stepping foot in a WWE ring. It may not be now, it may not even be in the near future, but one day, you’re all going to realize what exactly it is about me that got me to this point. So let me finish with this. I’m gonna be around in this industry for a very long time and I’m gonna go down as one of the best. And I am so done and I am so finished with not realizing that myself!”