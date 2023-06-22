wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Shows Support To Dana Brooke After Fans Turn On Her
As previously reported, WWE NXT fans turned on Dana Brooke on Tuesday’s episode, siding with heel Cora Jade and urging Brooke to tap out.
Brooke wrote on Twitter at the time: “Alright I get it, y’all think I suck. Got it, NOTED, Awesome.”
In response, Nikki Cross showed support with a tweet of her own. She wrote: “Oh hell no. You don’t. I adore working with you. I adore watching you. Don’t let people’s meanness touch your beautiful soul or your hard work, talent and success.”
Alright I get it, y’all think I suck…. 👍🏻 Got it, NOTED, Awesome….. &…..
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 21, 2023
Oh Hell no.
You don’t.
I adore working with you. I adore watching you.
Don’t let people’s meanness touch your beautiful soul or your hard work, talent and success.
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) June 22, 2023
