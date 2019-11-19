Nikki Cross Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With WWE

– The Squared Circle Sirens Patreon (h/t WrestlingInc.com) reports that WWE Superstar and former women’s tag team champion Nikki Cross has re-upped with the company. According to the report, Cross has signed a multi-year contract extension on her current deal.

Previously, Cross had signed a three-year deal that was slated to expire in a few months before she signed this extension. Details on the exact timeframe for the contract are not yet confirmed.

Nikki Cross first signed with WWE in April 2016 after taking part in the London tryouts session in fall 2015. She was called up from the NXT roster last January. She’s set to compete this Sunday at Survivor Series 2019 in the women’s Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT vs. Team Raw match.